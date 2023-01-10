bay area storm

Watch and Listen: Heavy Rain, Hail, Lightning and Thunder in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A storm cell brought heavy rain, hail, lightning and thunder to San Francisco Tuesday afternoon.

Take a look at the footage in the video player above.

NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana was covering the wet weather in San Francisco when the storm intensified with hail, thunder and lightning.

"It was amazing because it kept on happening over and over again," Quintana said of thunder.

Quintana reports it hailed in San Francisco for at least 15 minutes and he heard thunder claps for at least 30 minutes.

