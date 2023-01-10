Watch and Listen: Heavy Rain, Hail, Lightning and Thunder in San Francisco

A storm cell brought heavy rain, hail, lightning and thunder to San Francisco Tuesday afternoon.

Take a look at the footage in the video player above.

NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana was covering the wet weather in San Francisco when the storm intensified with hail, thunder and lightning.

"It was amazing because it kept on happening over and over again," Quintana said of thunder.

Quintana reports it hailed in San Francisco for at least 15 minutes and he heard thunder claps for at least 30 minutes.

Click here for the latest updates on the storm systems bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms to the Bay Area.

Well, THAT’s not what I usually see out my window… ⛈️⚡️ (at :01 and :35) …and listen to that thunder! #BayAreaStorm #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/JBrcXEPdol — Jonathan Bloom (@BloomTV) January 10, 2023

Hail hitting San Francisco!! Is it hailing where you are? pic.twitter.com/2TGlhYZocX — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) January 10, 2023

The SF Mission District’s Papalote Mexican Grill hit with a flash wave. This storm continues to cause havoc. @PapaloteSalsa pic.twitter.com/9mUfdZXhzv — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) January 10, 2023