Highway 101 Closures This Week for Ongoing Alemany Project in SF

A series of full highway closures for U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco are scheduled on five successive nights beginning Monday evening, according to Caltrans.

The closures are necessary as part of Caltrans' ongoing Alemany Project work on Highway 101.

Caltrans has scheduled nightly full highway closures for ongoing barrier work on northbound and southbound Highway 101 approaching Alemany Boulevard from Monday evening, July 20, through Saturday morning, July 25, with the following schedule:

Northbound Highway 101 full closure:

Monday, July 20, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Tuesday, July 21; Tuesday, July 21, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 22. Traffic will be detoured onto Interstate 280. Lane closures on northbound and southbound Highway 101 will begin at 8 p.m. All lanes in both directions will reopen at 5 a.m.

Southbound Highway 101 full closure:

Wednesday, July 22, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Thursday, July 23; Thursday, July 23, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Friday, July 24; Friday, July 24, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Saturday, July 25. Traffic will be detoured onto Interstate 280. Lane closures on northbound and southbound Highway 101 will begin at 8 p.m. All lanes in both directions will reopen at 5 a.m.

The California Highway Patrol will be on-site to guide and assist motorists. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect delays and to reduce speeds to 35 miles per hour through the project site.

For more information and updates, please visit: www.101AlemanyProject.com

For Caltrans on Twitter, please visit: https://twitter.com/CaltransD4

For 24/7 traffic updates, please visit 511.org: https://twitter.com/511SFBay

For real-time information, please visit Caltrans QuickMap: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov