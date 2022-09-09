Bay Area Honors Queen Elizabeth II, Sends Well Wishes to King Charles III

Bay Area residents are finding ways to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II and offer well wishes to King Charles III.

Outside the British consul general’s residence, the flag was at half staff Friday in honor of her majesty who died Thursday.

"We're obviously deeply saddened by the loss of her majesty queen elizabeth II and that's having a very deep and profound effect across the UK, but we can also see that here in San Francisco and the Bay Area,” said the British Deputy Consul General, Tammy Sandhu.

A condolence book is set up in the foyer for those who are making official visits to the residence, and in the lobby of the British Consulate in San Francisco's Financial District, a second condolence book and a place for anyone to leave flowers and cards.

The condolence books will eventually be forwarded to Buckingham Palace.

San Francisco resident Mona Enos said the queen and the new king are both in her thoughts.

"I thought, I'm gonna pick up some flowers and take a card for Charles III, King Charles,” she said. “It just made me feel good."

Just as Queen Elizabeth left a lasting impression on the Bay Area when she visited in 1983, then Prince Charles, did the same when he visited in 2005, especially at the Old Western Saloon in Point Reyes, Marin County.

"It was not in the plan at all to have them come to the Western,” said Matt Gallagher, Inverness resident.

Photos on the wall mark the occasion when the Prince of Wales - and his new wife - Camila Parker Bowles - decided to get a couple of beers there.

"He's just a guy, and she's just a woman, but they are important, and we definitely got a little bit of notoriety from that,” said Gallagher.

He said that it's odd to think that Charles is now the king.

According to the British Consulate, the U.K. will have 10 to 12 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth before her formal funeral.

King Charles III is already king but a formal coronation will be planned after his mother's burial.