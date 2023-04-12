Hospitality and Small Business Job Fair Held in San Francisco

Hundreds of people in search of a new career gathered in San Francisco Wednesday at a hospitality and small business job fair.

The event comes as the city's biggest industries – tourism and hospitality – are still trying to recover from the pandemic and are facing new challenges.

More than 80 employers were looking to hire from the hundreds of job seekers in attendance.

Mayor London Breed was also in attendance, talking up the city's recovery and answering questions about safety or perceptions of safety in the city as businesses continue to try to bounce back.

She said the city is on the upswing and crime as a whole has gone down.

"This city continues to thrive," she said. "It's one of the most beautiful cities in the world. We’re going to continue to do everything we can to keep people safe. Our police supplemental $25 million to help make sure we have services to not only have a police presence in the city but our ambassadors."

