SF hotel workers reach deals with Marriott and Hyatt, but Hilton strike continues

For months, San Francisco's Union Square has been filled with the chants and drumbeats of striking hotel workers, but those shouts largely vanished this past weekend when the union workers struck new deals with Marriott and Hyatt hotels.

While it's good news for tourists, hotels and workers, the battle isn't over yet. The unions say they're still negotiating with Hilton, and workers were still on the strike line Monday.

For longtime employees like room attendant Blanca Limon, picket lines are part of the gig sometimes. She's been with Hilton for nearly 30 years and has been on strike three times.

"I went in 2004, 2018," she said. "Then this one is the longest we've had."

Monday was the 93rd day of the latest strike for the group. They're hoping this past weekend's deals with Marriott and Hyatt workers will put more pressure on Hilton to find a solution.

"It's a great contract. We're really excited that we've set a new standard here," said Lizzy Tapia, president of the local hotel workers union. "Time for this hotel to do the right thing also."

There are 650 San Francisco Hilton employees who remain on strike. But up until last week, there were 2,500 workers at six different hotels who were on strike. Among the nearly 2,000 workers who have returned to their jobs are employees at the Marriott Marquis.

Workers went back almost as soon as they ratified the new contract, accepting a new four-year deal with the hotel. Same goes for Hyatt workers.

"It's got really good wage increases, health care, pension and some new work rules that are really important to us that address some of the staffing issues we've had," Tapia said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

One of the more contentious offers the union made was a proposal for profit sharing, but according to the union, that was pulled after Marriott and Hyatt agreed to a wage increase.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Hilton for comment about their ongoing worker strike but didn't immediately receive a response.

Members of the union said they're prepared to remain on strike for as long as it takes to get a deal with Hilton. They said that includes through the Christmas holiday and into the new year if necessary.