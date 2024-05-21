San Francisco

2 people rescued from house fire in SF's Alamo Square

Fire officials confirm it's the home of a resident and dog walker who had received racist and harassing mail

By Stephen Ellison and Sergio Quintana

SFFD

Two people were rescued from a house fire Tuesday in San Francisco, according to fire officials.

The one-alarm fire ignited at about 11:30 a.m. in a three-story house in the 900 block of Grove Street. It was later confirmed that it is the home of Terry Williams, an Alamo Square resident and dog walker who has been getting racist and harassing mail, including dolls with nooses around their heads, San Francisco Fire Department officials said.

The two adults rescued were on the upper floors, where there was high heat and no visibility due to smoke, fire officials said. Both victims were treated then taken to local hospitals.

It was not immediately clear if Williams was one of the persons rescued.

The fire damaged the second and third floors of the home.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

