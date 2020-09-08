Hundreds Gather for Labor Day Protest in San Francisco

Hundreds gathered at a Labor Day protest in San Francisco, against what workers say are the worst corporate offenders of coronavirus precautions.

They marched to the Marriott Hotel, then Lyft headquarters, and finally Oracle Park.

The San Francisco Labor Council says the Marriott repeatedly violates safety requirements, and is refusing to continue furloughed workers' health insurance.

Lyft is being accused of firing janitors, and the protestors say the Giants have abandoned struggling concessions workers.

I am a single mother, I am the one who takes care of my family,” said hotel server Camucha King. “It's amazing after 15 years of serving the company, they just ignore me, put me on the street, leave me alone.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to Marriott, Lyft and the Giants, but have not heard back.