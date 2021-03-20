Anti-Asian Racism

Hundreds Gather to Show Support for AAPI Community After Recent Attacks

Organizers say they hope this event will show younger generations how to help bring change and a safer community for all.

By Sharon Katsuda

NBC Bay Area

After a week of several attacks against the Asian American community in Georgia and across the Bay Area, hundreds gathered at San Francisco's Chinatown Saturday to show solidarity against hate and violence.

Some attendees danced in memory of the victims' in this past week's attacks, while others held posters showing messages of support.

"We're coming together from all walks of life to grieve," an attendee told NBC Bay Area.

People painted signs of solidarity all over the sidewalk at Portsmouth Square in Chinatown and shared their stories of pain and silence, which they say as Asian Americans they must overcome.

An attendee said for Asian Americans is "hard to speak up" as they're often "told to fly under the radar."

Organizers say they hope this event will show younger generations how to help bring change and a safer community for all.

This article tagged under:

Anti-Asian RacismSan FranciscoAsian AmericansAtlanta ShootingAAPI community
