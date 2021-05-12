Hundreds of High School Seniors Set to Return to SFUSD Campuses

More students, specifically graduating high school seniors, will return to San Francisco campuses this week, allowing them to prepare for and participate in end-of-school-year activities, according to the San Francisco Unified School District.

Starting Friday, more than 550 high school seniors will begin attending in-person classes in "focal groups" after the district conducted a survey to gauge their interest in returning, the district said.

Students at eight high schools will return to their home schools while others will be hosted at high school host sites, not a student’s regular school site, the district said. The returning students will follow a hybrid schedule, and most will attend at least three days of in-person classes before the school year ends on June 2.

The 565 students who confirmed their interest in returning will focus on the end of their secondary education, with activities related to their well-being, academic support and preparing for college and careers, the district said. Social distancing and health and safety guidelines will be enforced.

Nearly half of all survey respondents chose to stay in distance learning, the district said, so high school teachers are also still teaching remote students.

SFUSD rolled out a staggered return to in-person learning, starting with 36 schools the week of April 12, then adding 51 campuses the following week and finally reaching a total of 113 by the last week of April.

To date, 19,000 SFUSD students have returned to in-person learning.