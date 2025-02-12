San Francisco

ICE debunks flyers warning of raids in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week debunked flyers that warned of raids being planned in San Francisco.

The flyers, which were posted on social media, showed a time and a list of addresses, but the agency said they are fake.

A spokesperson said the agency condemns the flyers and warned that it is a crime to impersonate an ICE agent. They also note that ICE does not give early notice of its planned actions, citing agent safety.

This is the second false flyer report in recent weeks. Similar signs were posted along Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

There have been several false rumors and impersonators the past few weeks as ICE ramps up arrests under new Trump administration orders.

San Francisco
