San Francisco

Iconic SF doughnut shop opens new Nob Hill location

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An iconic doughnut shop in San Francisco opened the doors to its new location Friday: Bob's Donuts, a legacy business in the city, didn't move far from its original spot but is sporting a more modern look and feel.

As a new chapter begins for Bob’s Donuts, the opening on Polk Street in the city's Nob Hill neighborhood goes beyond the sweet smell of apple fritters, raised glazed and devil's food with sprinkles. It's a big step for an original San Francisco small business.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us