Iconic SF doughnut shop opens new Nob Hill location

An iconic doughnut shop in San Francisco opened the doors to its new location Friday: Bob's Donuts, a legacy business in the city, didn't move far from its original spot but is sporting a more modern look and feel.

As a new chapter begins for Bob’s Donuts, the opening on Polk Street in the city's Nob Hill neighborhood goes beyond the sweet smell of apple fritters, raised glazed and devil's food with sprinkles. It's a big step for an original San Francisco small business.

