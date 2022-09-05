San Francisco

Police Break Up Illegal Sideshow in San Francisco's Mission District

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in San Francisco responded early Monday morning to an illegal sideshow in the city's Mission District.

Video shows cars spinning donuts and spectators blocking the intersection of Valencia Street and Duboce Avenue, near the Octavia Boulevard off-ramp from Highway 101.

A witness told NBC Bay Area the sideshow started a little after midnight, and a short time later, a fleet of police cruisers responded to the scene, sending the crowd scattering.

No one appeared to be arrested or detained.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

SFPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Francisco policeillegal sideshow
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us