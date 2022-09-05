Police Break Up Illegal Sideshow in San Francisco's Mission District

Police in San Francisco responded early Monday morning to an illegal sideshow in the city's Mission District.

Video shows cars spinning donuts and spectators blocking the intersection of Valencia Street and Duboce Avenue, near the Octavia Boulevard off-ramp from Highway 101.

A witness told NBC Bay Area the sideshow started a little after midnight, and a short time later, a fleet of police cruisers responded to the scene, sending the crowd scattering.

No one appeared to be arrested or detained.

SFPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.