‘Illuminate SF Festival of Light' to Take Over City With Over 40 Installations

By Bay City News

The "Illuminate SF Festival of Light" is set to take over San Francisco starting on Thanksgiving, bringing more than 40 light art installations to 17 city neighborhoods.

The festival, now in its eighth year, is set to run through Jan. 23, and works will be installed at iconic city spots like the San Francisco International Airport and the Salesforce Tower.

"Over the years, 'Illuminate SF Festival of Light' has become increasingly popular with visitors and locals alike. This is the perfect activation for San Francisco this season where we can all view these marvels while staying safe, enjoy the new outdoor dining patios along the way and get some much-needed exercise with an evening stroll," San Francisco Travel Association arts and marketing director Brenda Tucker said in a statement.

The festival will feature works from several artists, including Jenny Holzer, Joseph Kosuth, Leo Villareal, Hank Willis Thomas, Jim Campbell, Ivan Navarro, and Johanna Grawunder.

This year's festival also coincides with other installations happening throughout Golden Gate Park, as part of the park's 150th anniversary celebration, including "Entwined" by San Francisco-based artist Charles Gadeken, which will feature whimsical light installations at Peacock Meadow.

More information about the "Illuminate SF Festival of Light," including a map of all the installations, can be found at www.illuminatesf.com.

