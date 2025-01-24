Immigration officers arrest man in San Francisco

The Trump administration this week followed through on its promise to crack down on immigration with hundreds of arrests across the country.

The recent arrests include at least one in San Francisco, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agency says the man arrested is a Colombian citizen and is in the U.S. unlawfully.

ICE added that man has been convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to three years in prison.

A Trump administration official confirmed the arrests of 538 people to NBC News, and said 373 were for criminal allegations and 165 were for noncriminal reasons.

Similar operations also took place under the Biden administration, but the activity over the past few days represents a significant increase in the number of ICE arrests compared to last year.

The number detained almost doubles the agency's average of 282 arrests a day during the month of September 2024, the most recent month for which data was available.

ICE agents were expected to target major sanctuary cities immediately after President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday. And the Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday that it was ending a policy that restricted ICE agents’ ability to arrest undocumented people at or near so-called sensitive locations, including houses of worship, schools and hospitals.