‘Dream Come True': Amateur San Francisco Soccer Club Qualifies for US Open Cup

A 2-year-old amateur soccer team in San Francisco has qualified for one of the most prestigious tournaments in the nation.

Inter SF, which has dominated the semi-pro league in San Francisco for the past two years, is headed to the U.S. Open Cup, the longest-running soccer tournament in the United States.

Inter SF had to win four matches in a row to qualify for the cup. They won their final match in the snow last weekend in Reno, Nevada.

Inter SF players said this was all a goal that started off as a dream.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Our goal was to make it to the cup," midfielder Javier Rivera said. "[We're] fulfilling that dream of making it only in the second year of the history of the club with a great team and a great group of people that are just having fun. We're having a good time together. It was a dream come true."

The team plans to keep training hard before the cup kicks off in March.

The squad could play against Major League Soccer teams like the San Jose Earthquakes or LA Galaxy.