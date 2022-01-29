Interstate 580 Closed in Both Directions Due to Police Activity

Interstate 580 is closed in both directions at Eden Canyon Road due to police activity, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon.

BART service has stopped between Castro Valley and Dublin/Pleasanton due to police activity, the agency said.

The CHP has shut down all 580 freeway traffic and have halted BART trains due to a suspicious vehicle on the freeway. https://t.co/KTOl64IPFZ — SFBART (@SFBART) January 29, 2022

2:55pm update: Service is stopped on the Blue line due to police activity - info we have is that CHP asked us to halt train service while they investigate a suspicious vehicle on the freeway. — SFBART (@SFBART) January 29, 2022

Vehicles traveling westbound on I-580 are being diverted to Foothill/San Ramon Road, and eastbound vehicles are being diverted off at Eden Canyon Road, the CHP said.

Traffic on eastbound I-580 is backed up about five miles.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.