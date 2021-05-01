Jewelry Store in Chinatown Hit in Smash-and-Grab Burglary

San Francisco police say three young men broke the front window of a jewelry store on Washington Street in Chinatown about 11 a.m. and stole jewelry from inside.

The owner of the shop, which is in the 800 block of Washington Street, told officers that three men approached his store window, according to a statement provided by Public Information Officer Adam Lobsinger.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

One of the men, estimated to be in their 20s, then smashed the window with something that may have been a hammer and the other two took several pieces of jewelry from inside the business, according to the statement. The trio then fled on foot, Lobsinger said.

Three people broke into this jewelry store in Chinatown this morning. The window is still being repaired. The store covered up the damage the best they could. #SanFrancisco #Chinatown@nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/zQXM8qFPYY — Christine Ni (@christineniSF) May 1, 2021

A 14-second video of such an incident was circulating on Twitter Saturday, unattributed and without information about the exact location. In it, the three assailants flee down an alley two doors away from the store. The incident is still being investigated.

Anyone who has information about it is asked to call the department's tip line, (415) 575-4444, or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Lobsinger said police will provide updates about the incident as they become available.