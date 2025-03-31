San Francisco

Historic ‘Jewett House' in San Francisco sells for $26.5 million

By NBC Bay Area staff

After sitting on the market for nine months, what was thought to be San Francisco's most expensive home on the market has finally sold.

The "Jewett House" on Broadway in Pacific Heights was custom built in the 1980's for George and Lucy Jewett, a philanthropic power couple.

In June, the couple's son put it up for sale, listed at $38 million.

This month, it sold for $26.5 million, making it the second-most expensive single family home sold in San Francisco this year.

The former Shorenstein mansion sold for $30 million.

The historic "Jewett House" has hosted a number of high-profile guests, including Nancy Pelosi, former President George H.W. Bush and Prince Phillip.

