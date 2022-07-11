John F. Kennedy Drive Debate Continues in San Francisco

Just when no-car advocates thought they’d walk away with a win, those who want cars back on John F. Kennedy Drive in San Francisco have stepped up their campaign.

The group Access for All, who wants the road reopened to cars, turned thousands of signatures to put the issue on the November ballot.

For more than two years now, thanks to the pandemic, bicyclists and pedestrians have had free reign of this open space along the street.

Supervisors voted last April to keep it that way, so visitors could enjoy the outdoors without worrying about vehicle traffic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Opponents have said closing the street to vehicles harms some of the city's most underprivileged, and disabled residents, and on Monday, they filed thousands of signatures in hopes of getting the issue put on the November ballot.

“Older San Franciscans and visitors to get into places, we like safe neighborhoods, let’s get the traffic off of the city streets and back onto the great highway,” said Richard Corriea.

But those who support vehicle-free open space, say everyone should give the plan a chance. before going to the voters.

“Everything from a designated 88 free parking lot, behind the bandshell, to new taxi stands on the music concourse, there’s additional parking spaces with accessibility and we have an 800 parking stall garage under the institutions,” said Jodie Medeiros of Walk SF.

Walk San Francisco says a ballot measure is misguided, but if enough of the signatures turned in Monday are deemed valid, voters will get to decide in November just how they want to enjoy this space and how they will get there.