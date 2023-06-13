First Lady Jill Biden speaking at gun violence prevention event in the Bay Area

First Lady Jill Biden was in the Bay Area Tuesday to speak about gun violence prevention.

She started her day working out at SoulCycle in San Francisco’s Castro District.

She was then scheduled to speak at two campaign fundraisers and later in the evening, she’ll be the feature speaker at an event for the organization Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

From there, the first lady heads to Southern California for more campaign events.

President Joe Biden has plans to visit the Bay Area next week.