First Lady Jill Biden to speak at healthcare conference in San Francisco

The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will visit the Bay Area on Monday to be a keynote speaker at a healthcare industry conference later in the week, according to the White House.

Biden is expected to discuss the "importance of advancing women's health research" at the Fierce JPM Week 2025 in San Francisco.

The conference, hosted by the healthcare news outlet Fierce Healthcare, will be held at the Hyatt Regency and run from January 14 to 15.

"At Fierce JPM Week 2025, industry leaders will come together to explore what's next," read the conference website. "From market analysis to an examination of evolving regulatory landscapes, this event will provide expert insights into the opportunities and pressing challenges shaping the future of pharma, biotech, and healthcare."

The visit is part of the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research, which was started in late 2023 to "change how our country approaches and funds research on women’s health."

The First Lady is expected to land at the San Francisco International Airport on Monday around 4:30 p.m.