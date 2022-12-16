San Francisco Restaurant Reaches COVID Insurance Settlement

One of San Francisco's best known restaurants is celebrating a rare settlement against an insurance company.

The owners of John's Grill say Hartford Insurance has agreed to pay them for the losses related to the pandemic closure and their legal team says this could also become an important win for other thousands of small businesses who had their pandemic claims dismissed.

Since 1908, John's Grill has been serving steaks and seafood dishes near Union Square and on Friday, the co-owner of the restaurant celebrated a win related to when it couldn't serve those dishes.

"John's Grill's been here 114 years, so we're accustomed to leading the way in the restaurant industry,” said co-owner John Konstin Jr.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Right now, the classic San Francisco eatery is open for business and welcoming guests.

But in March 2020, like many other restaurants at the start of the pandemic, John's Grill closed for business and stayed closed for eight months.

Also like other businesses, the owners turned to their insurance policies for some relief, only to be denied.

Konstin then turned to a local law firm to sue their insurer to honor their "Business interruption policy".

According to their lawyers, their initial suit was dismissed but when it got to the California Appeals Court, Hartford Insurance seemed to re-evaluate the situation after arguing before the three judge panel.

"The three justices who were hearing our case, had a lot of very thoughtful questions,” said Andrew Kirtley of Cotchett, Pitre and McCarthy law firm.

The insurance company settled although Konstin won't say exactly how much.

He does say it's more than enough to pay his employees for the eight months of lost wages and their expenses.

The eatery also says it plans to donate all the extra money to the culinary program at San Francisco City College.

This settlement with Hartford Insurance on behalf of John's Grill is rare. But the restaurant's legal team says it could potentially be a blueprint for other small businesses in California to follow.

"It's setting a precedent. Although there's no written opinion coming out of the court of appeals, it is a fact now that Hartford came to the table and paid these people what they deserve,” said Cotchett.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Hartford Insurance for comment on this settlement by email and phone but have not heard back.

Konstin said he hopes their victory will also help his fellow small business owners who were hit hard during the pandemic.

"If one business in the city and County of San Francisco, the state of California, or the country can benefit from this and have their insurance companies help them out in a time of need, then this is great,” he said.