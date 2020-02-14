Jose Ines Garcia Zarate ‘Not Competent’ to Stand Trial: Evaluator

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an immigrant cleared of murder in the 2015 San Francisco pier killing, is not competent to stand trial on federal gun possession charges, according to an evaluator.

The killing of Kate Steinle sparked a national debate over sanctuary city policies. Garcia Zarate remains in custody, faces federal charges of being a felon and an undocumented immigrant in possession of a gun and ammunition.

The evaluator said Garcia Zarate is not competent to stand trial "because of mental illness that is not presently being treated."

The next steps in the case is set to be discussed in a status conference on Wednesday.

In January, a federal judge dismissed the final outstanding lawsuit filed by Steinle's parents, who sued the U.S. government for employing a ranger who left the handgun used in the crime unlocked in a vehicle on a downtown San Francisco street in June 2015. The gun ended up in the hands of Garcia Zarate, killing Steinle when the gun fired when she walked with her father on Pier 14.

Garcia Zarate, who was living in the United States illegally, had been deported five times to his native Mexico and had just spent 46 months in federal prison for illegal re-entry when federal officials turned him over to San Francisco in March 2015 to face an old marijuana charge. The city released him under its sanctuary city policy.

He denied intentionally shooting the weapon, saying he found it wrapped in a towel and dropped it as it went off. A San Francisco jury acquitted Garcia Zarate of murder and assault charges and convicted him only of being a felon in possession of a gun. A state appeals court overturned the conviction.

Steinle’s parents, also sued the city for damages. But a judge dismissed those claims in 2017, saying there was no prior evidence that Garcia Zarate was dangerous and federal law did not require the city to inform the government before he was released under San Francisco’s sanctuary city policy.