Judge Delays Dismissal of Former SF Officer's Charges in 2017 Fatal Shooting

A judge Wednesday delayed a hearing on a motion to dismiss manslaughter charges against a former San Francisco police officer in the fatal shooting of Keita O'Neil in 2017.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has indicated she will dismiss the historic charges against Officer Christopher Samayoa in the slaying of O'Neil following a chase.

Family members, friends and advocates for O'Neil and other police shooting victims rallied earlier in the morning outside the Hall of Justice. Protesters briefly blocked traffic in front of the courthouse in what was otherwise a peaceful demonstration.

Here’s a portion of a letter sent by the CA AG’s office to the attorney representing Keita O’Neil’s family about the case,



“We do not believe the District Attorney has a recusable conflict of interest in this case. The legal circumstances mandating recusal are very narrow” pic.twitter.com/Z6ZjNC7pMw — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) March 1, 2023

The judge's decision to move the case until March 7 to give the state Attorney General's Office more time to review the case at the family's request.

The case is one of four Jenkins has dismissed or delayed, including charges against SFPD Officer Kenneth Cha in the killing of Sean Moore.