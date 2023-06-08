Juneteenth celebrations begin Saturday in San Francisco

San Francisco will hold an inaugural Juneteenth Parade on Saturday to kick off a month of celebration.

Fifteen floats, including floats with Black cowboys on horseback and live bands, are slated to move along Market Street beginning at 11 a.m. Over 5,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

The parade "commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans and celebrates African American culture in recognition of Black contributions and progress," the Juneteenth Parade website reads.

The parade will end at the Ferry Building to join Juneteenth on the Waterfront, which is taking place Saturday at the Embarcadero Ferry Terminal Plaza and the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is part of an ongoing series of events called Pop-Ups on the Plaza that aims to uplift and showcase Black-owned Bay Area food businesses.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Juneteenth is a reference to the date when Union soldiers declared that the Civil War was over and slaves were to be freed. It was recognized as a federal holiday beginning in 2021.

Other San Francisco Juneteenth events this month include: