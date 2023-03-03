Vice President Kamala Harris Meets With Small Business Owners in SF's Chinatown

Vice President Kamala Harris was in the Bay Area Friday for a high-dollar fundraiser and a quick meeting with small business owners in San Francisco's Chinatown.

She met with Mayor London Breed, and several local business leaders, for what ended up being a very brief discussion.

The goal of the meeting with small business owners in Chinatown was to outline the funds that will be spent to help small businesses over the next few years.

According to the Biden administration, trillions of dollars will continue to be rolled out through the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act and the infrastructure law.

The roundtable was held at the Chinatown branch of the San Francisco Library. Harris’ message was part encouragement, part stump speech.

“The work we did at the height of the pandemic was about making sure that our small businesses could stay open,” she said. “But the work has also been about an investment in the medium and long term to grow small businesses in America, which, by extension, means growing the job market, growing jobs.”

This was the vice president's second Bay Area stop. Her first being a high-dollar fundraiser at a private home in Hillsborough.

It was a quick visit to the Bay, the vice president was only scheduled to be on the ground for about eight hours.

After her husband, Doug Emhoff, makes an appearance in Oakland, the two will fly to Southern California for another fundraiser.