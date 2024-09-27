VP Kamala Harris returns to Bay Area for campaign fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris landed in the Bay Area Friday night to meet with donors and raise more money in her run for president.

Harris is expected to hold a fundraising event on Sunday at an undisclosed location in San Francisco, her second in the city since she became the nominee.

A small crowd gathered outside the Fairmont Hotel hoping to get a glimpse or bump into her. Some said they had been following her journey throughout the day leading up to her landing.

"We have to be very secure in our own country and the fact that she’s acknowledged that and taking it on right now is a demonstration to the people of the United States that it’s something she’s going to be very concerned about so I think it was a good move," said Hank Naughton, who's visiting from Massachusetts.

Harris' visit to the Bay is likely her last before the election in five and a half weeks and comes right after a stop in Arizona.

During her visit to Arizona, the vice president attempted to rebrand herself around immigration issues. Reportedly, Harris is proposing stricter asylum restrictions compared to President Biden, amidst a record 10 million illegal border crossings since Biden and Harris assumed office.

"We do have a broken immigration system and it needs to be fixed," Harris said.

The last time Harris was in town she raised more than $12 million.

Tickets for Sunday's event will run anywhere from $500 for the cheapest tickets to over $900,000 for a table of four.