VP Kamala Harris to return to Bay Area for campaign fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris is paying another visit to her native Bay Area this weekend to raise more money in her run for president.

Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, is expected to arrive Friday night after a couple of stops in Arizona. Her arrival at San Francisco International Airport is estimated at 8:55 p.m.

On Saturday afternoon, Harris will hold a fundraising event at an undisclosed location in San Francisco, her second in the city since she became the nominee.

Tickets for the event run from $500 to $2,800.

