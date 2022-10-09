fleet week

‘My Bad:' Karl the Fog Disrupts Fleet Week in San Francisco

"Oops I did it again"

By Elizabeth Campos

NBC Bay Area

The highly anticipated weekend Fleet Week air show in San Francisco was disrupted by none other than San Francisco's own Karl the Fog.

Hundreds of people attended Fleet Week events throughout the week and packed parks, beaches and rooftops Saturday and Sunday to watch the planes go by in the sky, but it didn't go exactly as planned.

"Air Show fans, we are in a weather hold. Safety is most important. Thank you for your patience and support! We’ll begin the show when it is safe to do so," Fleet Week tweeted Saturday.

Karl the Fog's response? My bad.

On Sunday, Fleet Week organizers took to Twitter once again to notify people of yet another weather hold. And yes, Karl responded to that, too.

Unfortunately, the Blue Angels had to cancel their Sunday air show due to weather. Blue Angels - Fat Albert and Team 1 - 6 were scheduled to be the last shows of the weekend at 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

"We want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality and we are looking forward to clearer skies next year, at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023!," the Blue Angels said via Twitter.

This article tagged under:

fleet weekSan FranciscoKarl the Fog
