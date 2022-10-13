Deadline to Close Laguna Honda Extended by 1 Year

The deadline to close a nursing home administered by the city of San Francisco has again been extended after city and federal regulators reached an agreement that allows the embattled facility to continue caring for patients, officials announced.

Laguna Honda was set to close on Sept. 13 but federal officials in August agreed to extend the deadline to Nov. 13.

On Wednesday, local, state and federal officials said in a joint statement that the deadline has been extended until Nov. 13, 2023.

In April, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services terminated its payments to Laguna Honda after two patients had nonfatal overdoses at the facility in 2021, and inspectors with the California Department of Public Health declared it to be “in a state of substandard care.”

As part of the new agreement, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu will drop the city’s lawsuit as and three appeals he filed to overturn the decertification of the 156-year-old facility.

“Laguna Honda will continue to work on quality improvement efforts while aiming to reapply to participate in Medicare and/or Medicaid. Additionally, transfers and discharges of current residents will remain paused until February 2, 2023,” officials said in the joint statement.