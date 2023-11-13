APEC

Laser beam to shine every night of APEC summit in San Francisco

A laser beam from the Ferry Building will shine bright every night of the summit

By NBC Bay Area staff

All eyes are on San Francisco as day three of the APEC summit came to a close Monday night and Market Street is all dressed up for the major international event. 

A laser beam from the Ferry Building will shine bright every night of the summit. 

APEC is a gathering of 21 member economies in the pacific rim and more world leaders arrived Monday night.

Joe Biden 1 hour ago

At summit, Biden aims to show he can focus on Pacific amid ongoing crises

San Francisco 5 hours ago

Security restrictions now in effect for APEC in San Francisco

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Among them is U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinkenwho was set to land at SFO.

On Tuesday, things really kick into high gear with President Joe Biden arriving in the afternoon.

And on Wednesday, he'll meet face to face with China's president Xi Jinping.

This article tagged under:

APECSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us