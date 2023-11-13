Laser beam to shine every night of APEC summit in San Francisco

All eyes are on San Francisco as day three of the APEC summit came to a close Monday night and Market Street is all dressed up for the major international event.

A laser beam from the Ferry Building will shine bright every night of the summit.

APEC is a gathering of 21 member economies in the pacific rim and more world leaders arrived Monday night.

Among them is U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinkenwho was set to land at SFO.

On Tuesday, things really kick into high gear with President Joe Biden arriving in the afternoon.

And on Wednesday, he'll meet face to face with China's president Xi Jinping.

Laser light show sending colors from the Ferry Building…on up Market Street in San Francisco-it’s so nice! @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/2lEBCeOB18 — TerryMcSweeney (@TerryMcSweeney) November 14, 2023