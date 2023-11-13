San Francisco

Flight diverted to SFO because of potential security issue

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A United Airlines flight was diverted to San Francisco because of a potential security issue on board Monday night.

Officials said the plane took off from LAX around 7:30 p.m. and was headed for Vancouver, Canada. But turned around somewhere over Oregon.

It landed safely at SFO and law enforcement officers were there to meet the plane when it did.

All 148 passengers and eight crew members were uninjured.

Still no word on what the security issue was.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
