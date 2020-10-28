Legion of Honor Reopens After 7-Months Closure

San Francisco's Legion of Honor museum is opening its doors to the public this week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began seven months ago.

The museum, located at 100 34th Ave., will first open on Wednesday and Thursday for members, and then on Friday the museum will be open for the general public.

While the museum is filled with historical paintings and sculptures, a new exhibit at the museum is set to debut just ahead of Halloween -- Alexandre Singh: A Gothic Tale. The exhibition, which goes through Dec. 6, consists of a film and installation that draws from the 19th-century Gothic revival movement.

Per city guidelines, visitors at the museum will be required to wear face coverings and indoor capacity will be limited. As part of the Legion of Honor's reopening, essential workers will be offered free general admission, as well as discounts on special exhibitions.

Bay Area residents will also be offered free admission every Saturday. More information, including details about tickets, can be found at www.legionofhonor.org/visit-us.