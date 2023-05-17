Revisiting Legislation That Protects ‘Dreamers' From Deportation

Sen. Alex Padilla and Congresswoman Deborah Ross have reintroduced the bipartisan America’s Children Act, which aims to protect documented "Dreamers" by preventing them from aging out of their parents’ visa when they turn 21.

More than 250,000 documented "Dreamers" living in U.S. face the possibility of deportation, even though they were brought here legally as children and have lived here for most of their lives.

Padilla says the country's immigration system is outdated, and he's urging his collegues to do the right thing and pass the measure.

