Les Twins host dance workshop in San Francisco while in town for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Les Twins hosted a dance workshop and after party at City Dance Studios in San Francisco on the night before Beyoncé's highly anticipated concert at Levi's Stadium. Fans got a chance to spend time with them and learn original choreography.

Laurent Nicolas Bourgeois and Larry Nicolas Bourgeois are identical twins who travel the world with many artists such as Beyoncé, JayZ, Missy Elliott, Big Sean, Snoop Dogg, Timbaland, Kanye West, Migos and Drake.

LONDON, ENGLAND – May 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Les Twins were born in Paris, France on December 6th, 1988. Since they were young, they have been using dance to cope and express themselves. The self-taught French duo uses dance techniques that combine breaking, popping, locking and ballet.

Their unique style earned them first place on NBC's World of Dance in 2017.