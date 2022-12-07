‘Let's Glow SF' Lights Up the City With Holiday Attraction

We're only 18 days away from Christmas, and the holiday spirit is already blanketing the Bay Area.

In San Francisco, Let's Glow, the largest holiday light display is brightening up the city.

The attraction shows off iconic San Francisco buildings covered in thousands of projectors and lights.

Creators from the Bay Area and other parts of the country have worked for months on the shows, which will run for free through Dec. 11 in the city.

Below is a list of where you can check it out:

· One Bush Street: 525 Market Street

· Pacific Stock Exchange: 301 Pine Street

· Hobart Building: One Post Street

· Station J: 222 Leidesdorff Street

· Mechanics Monument Plaza: Market St & Bush St

Ginger Conejero Saab has more.