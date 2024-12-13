Luigi Mangione was reported missing to SFPD last month, officials say

San Francisco police had a missing persons report in November for Luigi Mangione, the man suspected of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan, senior officials confirmed to NBC News on Friday.

After the shooting Dec. 4, a San Francisco officer found similarities in the images of the wanted suspect in New York and the individual in the missing persons report, the officials said.

SFPD then alerted the FBI's San Francisco office, which shared the general tip with the FBI in New York. The tip was then passed on to an NYPD field officer, the officials said.

It was among hundreds of tips in the case from coast to coast. Nothing at the time elevated the tip over other leads, but the information sharing among agencies worked as intended, the officials said.

An exact date for the missing persons report was not provided, and San Francisco police and FBI did not immediately comment on the case.