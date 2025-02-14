San Francisco luxury spa to close for good in April

A San Francisco luxury spa that's been in business for more than 20 years is calling it quits, citing security concerns.

Burke Williams spa, a mainstay in the downtown city center mall, said it saw business dip when big stores like Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom started leaving. The spa also said its client base and employees have felt less safe recently, prompting owners to make the decision to close for good in April.

"We hired our own security company to actually escort our guests from the street through the vacant mall so that they would feel safe," Burke Williams co-owner Bill Armour said. "We hired security because we had been broken into several times at night. We took these steps, we tried marketing campaigns, we tried all sorts of different things. We want nothing more than to be part of San Francisco, but I think the cards were so heavily stacked against us."

The spa has at least seven other locations throughout California.