Macy's Employees to Strike for 2 Days in San Francisco

Hundreds of retail workers are set to strike Friday morning at San Francisco's flagship Macy's store in Union Square.

Contract talks between the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union and Macy's broke down Thursday night resulting in a two-day strike.

The union's president said workers want better pay, increased staffing levels and affordable health care.

According to him, the company only offered a $1-per-hour pay bump over three years and won't budge on affordable health care, staffing levels and seniority.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A major strike is looming for employees at an anchor retailer in San Francisco’s Union Square. Gia Vang reports.

The union is asking shoppers to boycott Macy's across the Bay Area.

NBC Bay Area talked to shoppers who said they support the retail giant's workers.

"I didn't know that, or maybe I would have shopped somewhere else," someone said.

Union members met Thursday to reject the company's latest offer, and by an overwhelming 93% majority they voted in favor of the two-day strike at the Union Square store.

The strike will last through Saturday.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Macy's for comment, but the request has not been answered.