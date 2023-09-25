Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival kicks off series of big events in San Francisco

This upcoming weekend marks the return of San Francisco’s annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, just one in a series of major events happening in the city over the next couple of weeks.

The free three-day concert attracts tens of thousands of visitors to watch dozens of bands in Golden Gate Park.

"I love how it’s free," Dan Korenblum of San Francisco said. "They always bring new musicians I’ve never heard before, so that’s always really exciting."

Right on the festival’s heels comes Fleet Week, the Italian Heritage Festival and Parade, and the Castro Street Fair.

"It’s absolutely a great thing when you have jets screaming overhead and you have awesome bands coming to San Francisco," Mark Lewis of San Francisco said. "That just does everything. It attracts so many people here."

While San Francisco’s image has taken a beating on the national stage, with its store closures, issues with the unhoused population and car break-ins, some see this as an opportunity for the city to display what it does best.

"This just tells the story – it tells a more complete story about what San Francisco’s all about," SF Travel CEO Joe D’Allesandro said.