Man accused of hosing down unhoused woman in SF reaches deal to avoid trial

The man accused of turning a hose on an unhoused woman outside a San Francisco art gallery was due back in court Monday.

In what can be seen as a major step toward a resolution, both parties came to an agreement.

Collier Gwin, the man accused in the incident, has changed his tone from what it was at the beginning, when video of him soaking an unhoused woman with a hose went viral.

Gwin did not wish to speak, but his attorney indicated Monday the incident has taken a toll on his client.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

At what was intended to be Gwin's pretrial hearing, both parties announced they had come to a diversion agreement. That agreement requires Gwin to undergo 35 hours of community service, pay restitution to the victim, comply with an existing restraining order and not incur any more arrests within a period of 6 months or whenever he completes community service, whichever is longer.

Prosecutors originally asked for 50 hours of community service but agreed to 35.

Gwin's attorney said the agreement was reached based on over 50 instances of neighbors trying to reach out to social services for the unhoused woman involved.

In a statement, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in part, "although we asked for more service hours, we are satisfied with the court’s order for Mr. Gwin to complete 35 hours of community service through Third Baptist Church. I am hopeful that Mr. Gwin will complete all programmatic requirements and take the time working with Third Baptist to develop a greater understanding, respect, and empathy for the plight of unhoused people in our community."

Gwin’s lawyer was expected to release a statement later Monday.

An update to the pretrial diversion is set for Oct. 16.