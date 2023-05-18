Man Accused of Killing Tech Executive Bob Lee Due in SF Court

The man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee was expected back in San Francisco court Thursday morning. After a number of delays, Nima Momeni is set for his arraignment and bail hearing.

Momeni is expected to plead not guilty in the stabbing death of the CashApp founder.

Two weeks ago, Momeni’s arraignment was delayed because his lawyer Paula Canny said she did not receive the autopsy and toxicology report with enough time to review it. Canny said the report is key in their defense.

Tech exec Bob Lee died on the operating table with stab wounds to the chest and drugs and alcohol in his system, an autopsy report shows.

According to Lee's toxicology screen, several drugs were present in his system at the time of his death. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has said her office is prepared to move forward with the case based on what they believe is strong evidence.

According to court documents, investigators have security camera video of Lee and Momeni getting into a car at the Millenium Tower in downtown San Francisco. Minutes later, video near the scene of Lee's attack shows what investigators believe is the same vehicle and two people exiting the car.

Police found a steak knife near the area; they believe that's what was used to stab Lee multiple times, including once in the heart.

Lee's family was present at the last hearing, and they were disappointed with yet another delay.