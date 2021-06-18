Man Accused of Stabbing Elderly Woman in SF Faces Attempted Murder, Battery Charges

A man accused of stabbing a 94-year-old Asian woman in an unprovoked attack earlier this week in San Francisco will face attempted murder charges, District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Friday.

The stabbing happened on Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Post Street in the city's downtown area, police said.

The suspect, 35-year-old Daniel Cauich, allegedly stabbed the elderly victim several times without provocation before walking away and allegedly discarding the knife nearby, prosecutors said.

The victim suffered stab wounds to her forearm, lacerations to her hip and torso, and head trauma. She remains hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to prosecutors.

Officers were able to recover what they believe was the knife used in the attack and arrested Cauich shortly thereafter.

Cauich is now facing attempted murder, battery and elder abuse charges in connection with the stabbing. He was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Friday afternoon.

"We are devastated by this recent, horrific attack. We stand with the AAPI community and the vulnerable elderly community which, around the nation, have faced too many tragic incidents like this one over the past year," Boudin said in a statement. "We will continue to work tirelessly in prosecuting this case and also to develop new strategies and tools to prevent crime."

According to Boudin, earlier this year, Cauich was convicted of three separate burglary charges and sentenced to jail time and probation. However, when he was arrested last month on an unrelated charge, Boudin's office asked a judge to keep Cauich detained, but the judge denied the motion and Cauich was released on an ankle monitor.

On Thursday, the San Francisco Police Officers Association, a staunch critic of Boudin, placed the blame on Boudin, calling him "incompetent" for not keeping Cauich behind bars.

“He is in a position to hold repeat offenders such as Daniel Cauich accountable, to put soulless and cowardly criminals, like Cauich, behind bars where they cannot hurt 94-year-old women. But, yet again it's about excuses and pointing fingers."

Cauich's attorney Lisa Dewberry did not wish to comment on the case.