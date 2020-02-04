art school theft

Man Arrested for Thefts at Ruth Asawa School of the Arts

The thefts took place on Dec. 23 and Jan. 11 at the school in the Diamond Heights neighborhood.

By Bay City News

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics and tools from the Ruth Asawa San Francisco School of the Arts, police said Tuesday.

Carlos Vallecillo was arrested for the thefts that took place on Dec. 23 and Jan. 11 at the school at 555 Portola Drive in the city's Diamond Heights neighborhood.

The equipment belonged to the school's "Cyberdragons," a robotics team that competes with other schools and is paid for by parents and student fundraising efforts.

Investigators were able to determine Vallecillo, a San Francisco resident, was the suspect and they arrested him around 1:30 a.m. last Wednesday in the area of Mission and 17th streets, police said.

He was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property.

