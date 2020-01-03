San Francisco

Man Arrested in Connection With Chasing Victim With Needle in San Francisco

A man was taken into custody Monday in San Francisco following an incident in which he reportedly chased a person with a needle, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

On Monday at 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of Mission and 7th streets on a report of someone chasing another person with a needle.

Responding officers located the suspect and saw him chasing the victim, police said.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody, and he was transported to a hospital in a condition that was not life threatening.

The suspect was ultimately released from the hospital and booked into jail.

