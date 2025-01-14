Man arrested, no one injured after shooting into Muni bus in San Francisco

A 58-year-old Oakland man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a Muni bus in San Francisco on Monday morning, according to police.

Adolph Greene was arrested after officers responded at about 6 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired in the area of Fourth and Berry streets, located near a Caltrain station and Oracle Park.

San Francisco police talked to a Muni bus driver who said a man shot at him before fleeing on Fourth Street. The bullet went through the windshield of the bus and hit a passenger seat, but no one among the 15 to 20 passengers on the bus were struck by the gunfire, police said.

Authorities found Greene nearby and identified him as the alleged shooter. The police department's marine unit recovered a firearm that had been discarded following the shooting.

Greene was booked into jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, other firearm violations, possession of drug paraphernalia and destroying or concealing evidence, according to police.