Man charged in girlfriend's death in San Francisco's Presidio Heights neighborhood

A 29-year-old man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend last month in San Francisco's Presidio Heights neighborhood, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Prosecutors charged Scott Fisher with murder in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Kimberly Wong at her home in the 3200 block of Clay Street.

Wong was found on Nov. 30 by officers conducting a welfare check at the home. They gave her aid and summoned paramedics but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to her LinkedIn page, Wong was a product designer at Plaid, a financial services company based in San Francisco.

Fisher was arrested in Concord on Dec. 7 and booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

The suspect is set to be arraigned Monday in Department 10 of the Hall of Justice in San Francisco. If convicted of all charges, he faces 26 years to life in state prison.

"I offer my condolences to the victim's friends and family and my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice in the courtroom," said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. "Although, there is nothing we can do to bring her back, we will do everything we can to ensure there is accountability and justice."

Although, charges have been filed, the case is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.