Man charged in killing of man found dead at San Francisco's Crissy Field

A San Francisco man has been charged with aiding and abetting in the murder of a man whose body was discovered by park police at Crissy Field in the Presidio earlier this month, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Leion Butler, 20, was allegedly seen on surveillance footage obtained by investigators, which led to the criminal complaint against him, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California.

In the early morning of Nov. 12, people discovered a dead body in the parking lot of Crissy Field's East Beach. According to prosecutors, the victim had a single gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators examined surveillance footage of cars coming and going in the area near where the body was found and noticed that one of the vehicles leaving the park belonged to the victim. Three days later, law enforcement found the car double-parked in Hunters Point, and said it had been there for several days.

Detectives then obtained surveillance footage from around where the victim's car had been parked, and allegedly saw Butler drive up in the car, park it, then get out of it while speaking on a cellphone, prosecutors said.

A second car then arrived, and Butler speaks to the driver of that vehicle, all while making several trips between the victim's car and the second car. Butler is also accused of being seen on footage wiping down the driver's side door of the victim's car with a "clothing item or towel" and removing things from the vehicle, getting into the second car, and leaving the scene, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Investigators determined who was driving the second car and from there discovered Butler, who is allegedly related to the driver of the second car. Prosecutors also allege that Butler's cellphone was in the area of where the body was found and where the victim's car was parked.

Butler has been charged with murder and if convicted, could face life in prison, prosecutors said.