Man Exonerated After 32 Years in Prison for Wrongful SF Murder Conviction: DA

A 60-year-old man was exonerated Monday after spending more than half his life in prison for a wrongful San Francisco murder conviction, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said.

The ruling by Judge Brendan Conroy comes 32 years to the day after Joaquin Ciria was arrested for murdering Felix Bastarrica - who the district attorney's office said had actually been killed by a mutual acquaintance of the two men.

Ciria's exoneration comes after "newly discovered evidence" of his innocence that was presented in court.

Boudin is expected to discuss the case in detail during a 2 p.m. news conference.

