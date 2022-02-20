San Francisco

Man Found Shot Dead in Vehicle in San Francisco

No arrests have been made yet

By Bay City News

A 36-year-old man was found fatally shot in a vehicle Friday night in San Francisco, police said.

Officers from the Mission Station received reports of a shooting near 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue at 7:49 p.m.

Responding officers found a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department's homicide detail said no arrests have been made yet.

The San Francisco Police Department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 415-575-4444 or to text an anonymous tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

